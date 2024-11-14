Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Tricks of the Trade

For the best fish market deals, get there before dawn

David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder Nov 14, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mike Stahl runs one of the fish market stalls that open during the wee hours of Saturday morning every week in San Pedro. David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Tricks of the Trade

For the best fish market deals, get there before dawn

David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder Nov 14, 2024
Heard on:
Mike Stahl runs one of the fish market stalls that open during the wee hours of Saturday morning every week in San Pedro. David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

We call ourselves Marketplace, so part of our job is exploring how marketplaces work, in all their forms. David Brancaccio and the “Marketplace Morning Report” team set out to visit five markets, all in the near-orbit of this program’s world headquarters in Los Angeles. None are financial markets in a formal sense, but all markets are financial markets in a way, right? The goal was to learn the right and the wrong moves with an expert.

Today, tricks of the trade in the darkest of night: a trip down to LA’s fish market.

The Harbor Freeway is a handy strip of pavement that takes you straight from the Marketplace LA newsroom to San Pedro Harbor. By day, you can come to the wharf and order fish to be grilled with vegetables while you grab a beer. But if you want to buy retail, the move is to come in the wee hours of Saturday morning. It’s 3 a.m.

Customers arrive to the Saturday morning fish market stalls in San Pedro. (David Brancaccio/Marketplace)

You’ll find a set of places at a loading dock open not just to the trade, but to anyone during these hours. Mike Stahl is one of the folks running the show here. He works for J Deluca Fish Company.

“We open once per week on Saturday mornings, from 1:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. Again, once per week, only on Saturday mornings,” he says.

Normally their stuff goes to big-time food distributors that supply stores and restaurants. But if you want to get up and out the door ridiculously early, a payoff awaits.

“We have snapper filet, tilapia filet, sole filet, grouper filet, lingcod filet,” Stahl says. “Sometimes we have these fish whole as well. It just depends on what’s moved during the week and what has not.”

And the word has spread.

“I wanted some fish,” says first-time visitor Debbie Rubinfeld. “I heard about it on TikTok, and I thought, ‘Hey, why not let me try it?'”

She drove 45 minutes from Burbank.

“I took a little nap, set the alarm, got here about 10 to 1 a.m. And it was dead,” she says. “Like nobody was here. I was a little concerned. And then the guys were pulling up. And I was like, ‘Oh is this the place?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah! Come here at 2 o’clock!’ I was like, ‘OK, fine.'”

Mike Stahl, of J Deluca Fish Company, shows David Brancaccio some salmon. (Alex Schroeder/Marketplace)

Rubinfeld made the trek for colossal shrimp, salmon, tuna collar and squid. Other folks drove over two hours. Why?

“The advantage is that the roads are open,” Stahl says. “It’s the only time that you can actually do the speed limit in LA. You’re not going to find this selection at your local fish market. You’re just not.”

The mussels, for example, were already sold out. So besides getting here earlier, a key trick of the trade: how to tell the excellent fish from the OK fish.

“I’m looking for the color of the gills,” Stahl says. “I’m also looking at the color of the eyes. But the eyes are super clear. That fish is good. Your nose always knows if you smell something and it starts to smell – it goes from fishy to really fishy, pass on it.”

Clear eyes, vibrant red gills, and, does it pass the smell test? Another tip: Come prepared, but maybe not overprepared.

“I was told to definitely come early. I was told to definitely bring your own cooler, and I didn’t know about the ice. So don’t buy ice, because I spent like 15 bucks on ice, and I didn’t need to,” Rubinfeld says.

It might be a long drive in the middle of the night, but where else can you get red snapper at half price?

Find all of our Tricks of the Trade stories accumulating here.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tricks of the Trade
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:27 AM PST
8:09
2:46 AM PST
12:28
Nov 13, 2024
27:58
Nov 13, 2024
16:21
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage