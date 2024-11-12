Neurodivergent actor juggles many roles, lives their passion

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Despite a hectic schedule that involves balancing 12 jobs, Eliana Marianes wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t see myself working a 9 to 5 anytime in the near future,” said Marianes, a resident of the Atlanta area. “I am neurodivergent. I have [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. So actually, having this many jobs is incredible for that because I never get bored in anything.”

All of their jobs are related to acting, and Marianes has lived this passion since childhood. “I started acting when I was in kindergarten. I got a lead in the holiday pageant, and I was hooked after that.”

Now, Marianes aims to find jobs that continue to bring them joy. “I’ve got something that fills me up artistically, something that is creative and that brings out the best in me as a person and as an artist.”

To hear the rest of Marianes’ story, use the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.