Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

IRS announces new tax brackets and deductions based on inflation rate

Elizabeth Trovall Oct 23, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The IRS has released new tax guidance detailing updated brackets that adjust for recent inflation. Getty Images

IRS announces new tax brackets and deductions based on inflation rate

Elizabeth Trovall Oct 23, 2024
Heard on:
The IRS has released new tax guidance detailing updated brackets that adjust for recent inflation. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Americans have a better idea of the taxes they’ll be paying in 2025 thanks to new standard deductions and income tax brackets announced by the IRS. These annual changes are based on what’s been the hottest topic in economics for a few years now: inflation.

“The seven tax brackets, they’re all indexed higher,” said Jim Buffington, a CPA at Intuit. “And 90% of taxpayers use the standard deduction in their tax returns … that deduction is going to rise $400 for single filers and $800 for married filing joint filers.” 

Those changes are so the government doesn’t take a bigger bite out of your sandwich than it should. They’re adjusted this year to an inflation rate of 2.8% said Alan Auerbach at UC Berkeley.

“If your income went up by 2.8% it really didn’t go up at all, because the cost of the things you’re buying also went up by 2.8%,” he said.

The tax system adjusts to reflect that change in real income due to price rises. Alex Durante with the Tax Foundation think tank stated, “The idea with the inflation adjustments is holding this tax code constant, like, how do we adjust for inflation, so that the tax liabilities don’t change?”

If we didn’t make these adjustments, taxpayers would get bumped up to higher tax brackets even if their purchasing power didn’t go up. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
9:00
4:05 AM PDT
13:48
3:00 AM PDT
18:24
4:08 PM PDT
28:09
3:43 PM PDT
30:41
Oct 22, 2024
28:00
Oct 18, 2024
25:37
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
Office Politics
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 