This year, fewer kids straight out of high school went straight into college, according to data out Tuesday from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

While undergraduate enrollment is up overall this autumn, the number of 18-year-olds enrolling as freshmen is down nearly 6% from last year. The decline in freshmen is particularly notable at four-year schools — less so at community colleges.

This year, there were some extra high hurdles in the college application process. One was the FAFSA, the form students have to fill out to learn how much financial aid they can get.

This year’s FAFSA was revised and released three months later than usual, said Catherine Brown, senior director of policy and advocacy at the National College Attainment Network.

“I think there were students who tried to get into the FAFSA, were unable to do so … ran up against technical problems, and eventually just threw their hands up in frustration and said, ‘I’m not doing this,'” said Brown.

And then, they decided to put off going to school all together.

The FAFSA delay also meant colleges’ financial aid offers got to students later than usual. Jennifer Jessie, a college consultant in the D.C. area, said that left kids with fewer options.

“It’s only until you get your financial aid letter that you realize, ‘Wait, there’s not enough scholarships to cover the gap,'” she said.

Plus, this is the first class applying to colleges since the Supreme Court ended affirmative action. That means schools can no longer consider race.

“I think that may have discouraged some students from applying at all,” said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the research center at the National Student Clearinghouse.

And, the labor market is strong, which could be pulling some high school graduates toward jobs instead of classrooms.

In addition, some 18-year-olds who might have been going to college this fall were derailed by the pandemic. That includes Stacy Burnett’s son, whose school in Connecticut was remote for all of ninth grade and some of tenth.

“He just fell into himself,” she said.

Burnett said her son, who’d been on a college track, couldn’t handle returning to school. So he finished remotely, and graduated four months late.

She said before the pandemic, he was dreaming of being a pharmacist. But now, he has trouble leaving the house.

“I don’t think he’s going to launch in his 20s,” she said.

Burnett said her son is considering getting certified as an electrician instead of going to college. But, she said, he’s not ready yet.