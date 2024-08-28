Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?

Matt Levin Aug 28, 2024
Today is gonna be the day that they [Oasis] are gonna throw it back to you [Gen Xers and millennials looking for a reunion tour]. Paul Elis/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Levin Aug 28, 2024
Today is gonna be the day that they [Oasis] are gonna throw it back to you [Gen Xers and millennials looking for a reunion tour]. Paul Elis/AFP via Getty Images
If you remember “Wonderwall,” the megahit by the band Oasis, you’re probably Gen X or a millennial of a certain age.

The long feuding brothers behind the 1990s Britpop band have apparently put aside their differences — for now. After breaking up 15 years ago, the band announced a reunion tour for 2025.

Thing is, while reunion tours can be very, very lucrative, they also carry some risk.

If it feels like every band from the ’90s and early 2000s has recently patched things up for a reunion tour, you’re not wrong. Oasis. Blink-182. You could even pay to join the band Creed on their Summer of 1999 cruise.

Concert promoters know all those Gen Xers and millennial fans have money now, according to USC marketing professor Stephanie Tully.

“The highest earners are people that are in the 35-to-54-year-old range. They tend to be the ones with the most discretionary money, and they actually have the highest spending in the categories of fee and admission and experiences,” she said.

Promoters can also target an older demographic with offers for premium seating, Tully added. Reunion-goers tend to prioritize lumbar support over easy mosh pit access.

But the reunion tour business isn’t all upside. Veteran tour manager Mike Finn notes that, given the long history of Oasis members hating each other, Live Nation runs the risk of cancellations and very angry fans demanding their money back.

Live Nation is taking on a massive risk because they’re going to be the ones held accountable,” he said.

Finn said he’s planning on buying an Oasis ticket — just closer to when the shows actually happen.

