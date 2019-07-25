Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Are you owed money from the Equifax breach settlement?

Jul 25, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Deal or no deal

Jul 23, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,887 Episodes
Marketplace 3,890 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,597 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 139 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 7 Episodes

New movies drive toy sales, but threat of tariffs looms

Tracey Samuelson Jul 25, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hasbro toys are displayed at a Target store in February 2019 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Toy maker Mattel reports earnings Thursday; Hasbro reported earlier this week. This quarter is the first where the year-over-year comparisons don’t include shipments to Toys R Us, which began liquidating in March last year.

While the toy industry hasn’t replaced lost Toys R Us sales as fast as expected, analysts predict this should still be a strong year, thanks in part to toy sales linked to new animated and action movies. But toy sellers are also living under threat of tariffs on toys manufactured in from China, which, should they take effect, could raise prices and suppress sales.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story