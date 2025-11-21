In Washington D.C., contractors face labor shortages due to ICE raid threats

After months of ICE raids on the nation’s capital, some construction workers are afraid to go into Washington D.C.

Gilbert Garcia started Monumental Contractors with a partner in 2016. Almost ten years later, he’s got nearly 20 full-time employees and space in a gleaming office tower in McLean, Virginia.

Garcia said they do mainly residential work. Remodeling bathrooms and kitchens, sometimes the whole house. He’s usually got about six projects running at a time. In Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. But now, “certain people are afraid to go into D.C. or other places because they think they can get detained or questioned,” Garcia said.

That’s about a third of his workers, Garcia said. So, he juggles his crews. He sends people spooked by the ICE blitz to projects in Maryland or Virginia. Garcia also works with plumbers, electricians and other subcontractors. And some of them won’t set foot in D.C., either. He got a call from a plumber who was supposed to install a toilet and vanity on a Friday.

“He just called us and just said, ‘Oh I didn’t realize it was in D.C. or that section of D.C., I can’t go,’” Garcia said.

Garcia had to tell his client they couldn’t use their bathroom through the weekend. Garcia said he understands the trepidation about D.C. He immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia in 1999, as a child. He’s a U.S. citizen now.

The ICE crackdown is also causing delays for D.C. area realtors. Casey Aboulafia is a managing agent at Your Partners at Compass. I met her at a recently renovated three-bedroom house for sale in Northwest Washington.

Aboulafia said the house needed work. Landscaping. A bathroom update. New lighting, painting, and cleaning. Now some of her projects are taking longer. One of her contractors ended up painting this house himself when his workers wouldn’t come into the city.

“They’re like family to him and he doesn’t want them to have to deal with that fear and the things that wrap around it,” Aboulafia said.

The fear is widespread. Four immigrant workers had agreed to be interviewed for this story then backed out. I reached out to five contractors just to get one, Gilbert Garcia, on the record. ICE has put a chill on construction sites across the country said Brian Turmail with the Associated General Contractors of America.

“28% of contractors, as of late August, say they’ve been either directly or indirectly impacted by enhanced ICE enforcement,” Turmail said.

For some, the impact has been devastating. Complete Roofing Solutions in D.C. closed. In an automated email the company said its crews were terrified of working in the city and, “we have nothing to do but close the company.” Marketplace reached out to ICE for comment, but didn’t hear back by deadline.