Zoom therapy in a pandemic

Megan McCoy is not your typical therapist.

She’ll still help you dive into childhood trauma and process feelings, but it’s centered on your relationship with money. Financial therapy is a relatively new field. It became a thing during the 2008 crisis, when patients started asking therapists for guidance about money and financial planners found themselves doling a lot of emotional support.

“Parallel to what we’re going through today,” McCoy said. “Financial stress became much more in the forefront of everybody’s mind.”

This week, we’re doing something a little different. We’ve been hearing from listeners about their financial anxiety, so today we’re going to talk with McCoy about some of it and get her advice.

We’ll talk about how to avoid fights about money when you’re cooped up with a partner, how to deal with the grief of losing jobs and shoring up your savings for a recession.

We’re hoping to do more of this in the future, so if you have a question for McCoy, let us know by filling out the form below. Don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more stories about the pandemic, as well as the reading, watching, listening and eating recommendations from our housebound team. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.

