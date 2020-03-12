Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This Is Uncomfortable

Season 2 | Episode 7: What’s a friendship worth?

Mar 12, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

What’s a friendship worth?
Season 2 | Episode 7
Mar 12, 2020

What’s a friendship worth?

When you lend a friend money, sometimes you don't get paid back. Even when you do, it can lead to problems.

Would you spot a friend money if they needed it? Would you do it every few weeks? What’s too much? And what’s worth ruining a friendship over?

When it comes to money and friends, there are no clear rules. And that can cause problems.

First, we meet Brittany Marquez. She’s a nurse in Denver who was happy to lend her friend money, no questions asked — until she found out how the money was spent.

Next up, Che Holloway, who moved to New York to pursue an acting career. Service jobs were helping him fill the gaps, but when things got rough, he consistently turned to a friend: our producer Peter Balonon-Rosen.

They’d been buddies in high school, and Peter was happy to spot Che a few bucks, especially because he always got paid back. But when money became their only interaction for months, Peter started to feel differently.

We got them in the studio to talk it out, and it’s not exactly comfortable.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
