“This Is Uncomfortable” is back in 3 days!

Money messes up everything.

This pandemic is widening the wealth gap, pushing thousands of people into debt and shifting family and relationship dynamics.

In our new season, Reema Khrais and the Uncomfortable team will interrogate our relationship with work, stigmas around money and the ways capitalism has become a stand-in for a meaningful life.

Why do so many of us let our careers define who we are? Who can afford to vote this November? What does burnout mean in a pandemic? Can business and friendship mix? Will you ever get over that one money fight with your partner? We’ll sit with this discomfort all season.

Our first episode drops this Thursday, Sept. 17. We hope you’ll join us by subscribing on your favorite podcast app or telling a friend. And by the way, if you have an Uncomfortable story about money, let us know with the form below.