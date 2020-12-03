Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
There’s no place like home
Season 3 | Episode 9
Dec 3, 2020

There’s no place like home

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A woman tries to live her version of the American dream, only to discover the dream isn’t what she thought. 

Growing up in Englewood, New Jersey, Reniqua Allen-Lamphere always knew the city was split into two parts: the Black and Latinx neighborhoods where her family lived, and then the rich, and mostly white, part of town — East Hill.

So years later, when a 25-year-old Allen-Lamphere got the opportunity for a big home loan, she jumped at the chance. It wasn’t a great loan, she would need to refinance in a few years, but it meant she could buy a condo in East Hill.

“You want every generation, you know, to do better than you,” Allen-Lamphere said. “Moving to East Hill, that was my sign that I was doing better. … I was progress.”

But the way we think about success changes as we get older. For Allen-Lamphere, it started to change when she was in grad school and began learning and writing about the systemic racism that kept thousands of Black people from achieving the traditional version of the “American dream.” But over time, Allen-Lamphere learned she was part of that history too, and the dream of home ownership wasn’t quite what she thought.

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. For even more “This Is Uncomfortable,” don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter. This week, we have some quarantine TV recommendations from our team, plus some cooking inspiration. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.

Finally, if you want to tell us what you thought of this episode or anything else, drop us a line at 347-RING-TIU (347-746-4848) or fill out the form below.









Listening makes you smarter…
Donating makes it all possible

“This is Uncomfortable” is a podcast all about money and how life messes with it—and right now, our lives are really getting messed with.

Now more than ever, we need listeners like you to help us through the tough times and bring you stories that make you feel a little better.

Support “This is Uncomfortable” today to keep us going strong.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards
Workplace Culture
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards
Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?
Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?

Flaunt your Liquid Assets.

Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!

GIVE NOW
Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates
Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates

Thanks to our sponsors