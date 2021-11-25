Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

The College Fund (rerun)
Nov 25, 2021
Season 5 | Episode 7

The College Fund (rerun)

When you’re a kid, your parents make all the financial decisions for you. But what happens when you grow up ... and don’t agree with their choices?

Growing up, there are moments that define how we see ourselves, and our family.

For Hayli McKnight, that moment came right after she was accepted to college. It changed the way she saw money, security and her father. Years later, she’s still reeling from what happened.

This week, we talk with McKnight and her dad, Rick Carroll, about money and everything it stands for in their relationship. 

We’re off this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode originally aired in July 2019.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2021 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer

