The College Fund (rerun)

Growing up, there are moments that define how we see ourselves, and our family.

For Hayli McKnight, that moment came right after she was accepted to college. It changed the way she saw money, security and her father. Years later, she’s still reeling from what happened.

This week, we talk with McKnight and her dad, Rick Carroll, about money and everything it stands for in their relationship.

We’re off this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode originally aired in July 2019.