Productivity won’t save you

Hey y’all, it’s Reema. Sometimes, I think about my future self.

She’s more organized, in better shape. She wakes up early, she’s a great friend and she has really nice hair. I think I’m scared that if I don’t get to everything on all my to-do lists, I might never get to be her. Instead I’ll feel like I’ve wasted my time.

A lot of my friends feel this way, and I know some of you do too. So on this week’s show, we’re going to look at our obsession with productivity — the exhausting effort to be completely optimized in work and outside of it, and why it feels like what we do is never enough.

We’ll talk with neuroscientist Sahar Yousef about what a productivity mindset is doing to our brains. Later, “Can’t Even” author Anne Helen Petersen joins us, and we look back in history to see how millennials reached a burnout breaking point.

