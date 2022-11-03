Partnered: Mixing business with pleasure (from “Embodied”)

Hey y’all, this week, we’re running a story from WUNC’s award-winning sex and relationships podcast “Embodied.” Each week, host Anita Rao guides listeners on an exploration of our brains and our bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

Anita does not work with her boo, but after sharing home office space for two pandemic years, she’s started to wonder how couples who *do* work together make it work. In this episode, she talks with two sets of couples in very different professional industries about their strategies for tackling finances, alone time and intimacy.

You can find all the “Embodied” episodes here. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday you’ll get a note from Reema Khrais and some recs from the “This Is Uncomfortable” team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.