Partnered: Mixing business with pleasure (from “Embodied”)
Nov 3, 2022
Season 7 | Episode 5

Partnered: Mixing business with pleasure (from “Embodied”)

Going into business with your significant other can be a recipe for disaster. This week, we'll hear from couples who have made it work.

Hey y’all, this week, we’re running a story from WUNC’s award-winning sex and relationships podcast “Embodied.” Each week, host Anita Rao guides listeners on an exploration of our brains and our bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

Anita does not work with her boo, but after sharing home office space for two pandemic years, she’s started to wonder how couples who *do* work together make it work. In this episode, she talks with two sets of couples in very different professional industries about their strategies for tackling finances, alone time and intimacy.

You can find all the “Embodied” episodes here. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday you’ll get a note from Reema Khrais and some recs from the “This Is Uncomfortable” team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2022 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Serena Chow Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Kunal Patel Intern
Hannah Harris Green Editor

