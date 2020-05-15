Our parents’ debts (from Terrible, Thanks for Asking)
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This week, we’re running a powerful story about family and money from our colleagues at “Terrible, Thanks For Asking.”
It’s about Courtney, who never talked much with her family about money… until her dad died, her mom coped by spending most of their money and Courtney was left dealing with the financial consequences for years to come.
If you’re not listening to “Terrible Thanks for Asking,” you can find all their episodes here. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more stories about the pandemic, as well as some recommendations from our team. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.
Listening makes you smarter…
Donating makes it all possible
“This is Uncomfortable” is a podcast all about money and how life messes with it—and right now, our lives are really getting messed with.
Now more than ever, we need listeners like you to help us through the tough times and bring you stories that make you feel a little better.
Support “This is Uncomfortable” today to keep us going strong.
We’re in this together.