Hey, y’all! We’re hard at work on our next season, but this week we’re sharing a preview of “Other People’s Pockets” from Pushkin Industries and Little Everywhere.

Have you ever wondered how your friend bought that vacation home or why that colleague of yours makes everyone meticulously split the tab down to the last Diet Coke? “Other People’s Pockets” is a show from Pushkin and Little Everywhere about other people’s money. Journalist Maya Lau asks people from all walks of life to get radically transparent about their personal finances in order to learn more about who we are and level the playing field along the way.

In this preview, Maya is joined by Tori Dunlap, CEO and founder of Her First $100K. Tori talks about the income — and stress — of influencer life and how’s she’s trying to do capitalism the feminist way.

If you like what you hear, listen to “Other People’s Pockets” at apple.co/pockets.