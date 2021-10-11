How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

On Oct. 14, we’re airing out our dirty laundry
Oct 11, 2021
Season 5

On Oct. 14, we're airing out our dirty laundry

This season, we're revealing family secrets, taking the lid off the cost of divorce and so much more. New episodes every Thursday.

“This Is Uncomfortable” is a podcast about our money and our feelings. And a lot of the money stuff we have the most feelings about we also like to keep secret.

In season five, the secret’s out.

We’re revealing family secrets, learning about the true cost of divorce, investigating mysterious piles cash and so much more.

We’ll have new episodes every Thursday starting this week, on Oct. 14. Listen to the trailer above or wherever you get podcasts.

To get even more Uncomfortable, check out our newsletter! Each Friday morning we’ll bring you a note from Reema, new stories from listeners, tough money questions and all the TV, podcasts and TikToks our team is into. Here’s the latest issue.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2021 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer

Thanks to our sponsors