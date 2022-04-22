Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
On May 5, “This is Uncomfortable” is back!
Apr 22, 2022
Season 6

On May 5, “This is Uncomfortable” is back!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Listen to the trailer now, and follow the show on your podcast favorite app.

“This is Uncomfortable,” our show about life and how money messes with it, is back for a new season starting May 5!

This season, we’re exploring love and relationships of all kinds. Because there’s probably no close relationship — be it with friends, family or coworkers — where money doesn’t make things weird. And sometimes the fights you think are about money are not actually about money at all.

Check out the trailer above, and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts. Thank you for supporting our work!

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2022 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:42 AM PDT
9:01
7:00 AM PDT
3:20
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
2:26 AM PDT
7:42
Apr 21, 2022
19:13
Apr 21, 2022
27:42
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What led to CNN's subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?
Marketplace Morning Report
What led to CNN's subtraction of its CNN+ streaming service?
As natural gas prices rise, should we send less of it abroad?
As natural gas prices rise, should we send less of it abroad?
A look at lockdown life in Shanghai
COVID-19
A look at lockdown life in Shanghai
On May 5, "This is Uncomfortable" is back!
This Is Uncomfortable
On May 5, "This is Uncomfortable" is back!

Thanks to our sponsors