On May 5, “This is Uncomfortable” is back!

“This is Uncomfortable,” our show about life and how money messes with it, is back for a new season starting May 5!

This season, we’re exploring love and relationships of all kinds. Because there’s probably no close relationship — be it with friends, family or coworkers — where money doesn’t make things weird. And sometimes the fights you think are about money are not actually about money at all.

Check out the trailer above, and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts. Thank you for supporting our work!