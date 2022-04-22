On May 5, “This is Uncomfortable” is back!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“This is Uncomfortable,” our show about life and how money messes with it, is back for a new season starting May 5!
This season, we’re exploring love and relationships of all kinds. Because there’s probably no close relationship — be it with friends, family or coworkers — where money doesn’t make things weird. And sometimes the fights you think are about money are not actually about money at all.
Check out the trailer above, and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts. Thank you for supporting our work!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2022 isn’t any different.
As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.
Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.