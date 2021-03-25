The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Friday! Double your donation to Million Bazillion GIVE NOW
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
On April 1, we’re all getting scammed
Season 4
Mar 25, 2021

On April 1, we’re all getting scammed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"This Is Uncomfortable" is back for season four.

“This Is Uncomfortable” is a show about the thing that always seems to be on our minds, but we are absolutely terrible at talking about: money.

Money shapes so much of our identities, our relationships, our emotions, and on our new season we’re going to dig into one very specific feeling: that nagging suspicion that in some way or another, we’re all kinda getting scammed.

We’ll bring you stories about identity thieves and get-rich-quick schemes. But we’ll also look at how our society is built in a way that can sometimes leave us feeling cheated — like when we’re trying to get affordable health care.

We’ll have new episodes every Thursday starting April 1. Listen to the trailer above or wherever you get podcasts.

To get even more Uncomfortable, check out our newsletter. Each Friday morning we’ll bring you a bunch more content that you won’t hear on the podcast: a note from Reema, an exclusive new story from a listener and the books, movies, recipes, games, TikToks and more that Reema and the team are into that week. Here’s the latest issue.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it—and 2021 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave

Double your impact for financial literacy!
Support our kids’ podcast with a 2x match.

DONATE TODAY
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes
COVID & Unemployment
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes

Thanks to our sponsors