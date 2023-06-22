This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We’ve done the numbers, and we need your support by June 30 to end this fiscal year strong. Give Now
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
“Not Your Average” from “Bodies”
Jun 22, 2023
Reema Khrais
Season 8

“Not Your Average” from “Bodies”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Neka King
This week, we share an episode of "Bodies" exploring the tough choice facing parents after a new medical treatment becomes available.

Hey y’all! We’re hard at work getting the rest of the season ready for you. In the meantime, enjoy this episode from one of our favorite podcasts, “Bodies,” a medical documentary show.

In the fall of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. But not everyone is celebrating. This controversial treatment is forcing parents of children with achondroplasia to grapple with an age-old question: What’s best for my child? 

You can find more “Bodies” episodes here. The show just wrapped up its fourth season.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the “This Is Uncomfortable” newsletter. Each Friday, you’ll get a note from Reema and some recs from the “This Is Uncomfortable” team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2023 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Hannah Harris Green Producer
H Conley Intern
Jasmine Romero Editor

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:12 PM PDT
29:15
1:18 PM PDT
37:58
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
7:36 AM PDT
9:25
2:39 AM PDT
8:16
Jun 21, 2023
14:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
It's time to talk tech as India PM Modi heads to Washington
Marketplace Morning Report
It's time to talk tech as India PM Modi heads to Washington
What's Fed Chair Powell trying to tell us about future interest rate hikes?
What's Fed Chair Powell trying to tell us about future interest rate hikes?
A muffin? That'll be $5.50. (Thank inflation.)
A muffin? That'll be $5.50. (Thank inflation.)
FTC sues Amazon over "manipulative" Amazon Prime enrollment and cancellation tactics
FTC sues Amazon over "manipulative" Amazon Prime enrollment and cancellation tactics

Thanks to our sponsors

Funded for everyone, by fans like you.

We’ve done the numbers, and we need your support by June 30th to end this fiscal year on a strong note.📈

Donate today to power the future of Marketplace!

Count me in!