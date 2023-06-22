“Not Your Average” from “Bodies”

Hey y’all! We’re hard at work getting the rest of the season ready for you. In the meantime, enjoy this episode from one of our favorite podcasts, “Bodies,” a medical documentary show.

In the fall of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. But not everyone is celebrating. This controversial treatment is forcing parents of children with achondroplasia to grapple with an age-old question: What’s best for my child?

