Money horror stories III: the ghost of purchases past

Sometimes you make an investment and it just doesn’t pay off. Other times, it comes back to haunt you.

That’s the theme of this year’s Halloween episode, our third collection of your money horror stories. Previous episodes have covered lightning strikes and purchases made while sleepwalking, ruthless scammers and (gasp) ghosts of old relationships.

In this episode, we’ll meet a woman whose teen’s new debit card took him to dirty parts of the internet. Then, there’s the young woman whose Backstreet Boys obsession still haunts her to this day. Plus, a couple who got scammed, turning a business decision into a real-life horror movie marathon.

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. You can also find our previous money horror story episodes here and here. For even more “This Is Uncomfortable,” don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter. This week, we have horror movie recommendations — and what we’re using to get to sleep after watching them. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.

Finally, if you want to tell us about the money horrors in your life, what you thought of this episode or anything else, drop us a line at 347-RING-TIU (347-746-4848) or fill out the form below.