Love in the time of coronavirus

The cancellations first started coming a month ago.

First an aunt and uncle who’d just gotten back from a cruise, then after a couple weeks, the mother of the bride. Then the venue, plus a shelter-in-place order from the city. Mina Hughes and Seth Anderson’s wedding, set for this Saturday, was off.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty raw feeling,” Anderson said. “It just kind of left us reeling for a little while there.”

On top of it all, Hughes was out of work, furloughed because of COVID-19. Anderson threw out an idea: We’re in love, why don’t we just get married at the court house? That’s when the fighting started.

The coronavirus pandemic means a lot couples are suddenly quarantined with each other, home every minute of the day. That’s putting pressure on relationships, especially as the pandemic creates new financial problems.

Along with Hughes and Anderson, we’ll hear from another couple whose communication strategies are being tested by the virus and work.

If you have a story of how COVID-19 is affecting your money, your job and your life, let us know by filling out the form below. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more stories about the pandemic, as well as the reading, watching, listening and eating recommendations from our housebound team.

