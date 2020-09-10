SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

Love in the time of coronavirus (rerun)
Episode 23.2
Sep 10, 2020

Love in the time of coronavirus (rerun)

There are a lot of couples stuck at home right now. Some of them are out of work or dealing with canceled plans. Today, we'll hear from two couples whose relationships are being tested.

This Is Uncomfortable” will be back with new episodes on Sept. 17. In the meantime, we’re periodically airing some of our favorite stories.

The cancellations first started coming in early March.

First an aunt and uncle who’d just gotten back from a cruise, then after a couple weeks, the mother of the bride. Then the venue, plus a shelter-in-place order from the city. Mina Hughes and Seth Anderson’s wedding, set for this April, was off.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty raw feeling,” Anderson said. “It just kind of left us reeling for a little while there.”

On top of it all, Hughes was out of work, furloughed because of COVID-19. Anderson threw out an idea: We’re in love, why don’t we just get married at the court house? That’s when the fighting started.

The coronavirus pandemic means a lot couples are suddenly quarantined with each other, home every minute of the day. That’s putting pressure on relationships, especially as the pandemic creates new financial problems.

Along with Hughes and Anderson, we’ll hear from another couple whose communication strategies are being tested by the virus and work.

If you have a story of how COVID-19 is affecting your money, your job and your life, let us know by filling out the form below. Don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter for more stories about the pandemic, as well as the reading, watching, listening and eating recommendations from our housebound team. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.

