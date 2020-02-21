Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This Is Uncomfortable

Season 2 | Episode 4: In sickness and in fraud

Feb 20, 2020
In sickness and in fraud
Season 2 | Episode 4
Feb 20, 2020

In sickness and in fraud

Two Honolulu newlyweds got back from their honeymoon to find he'd been scammed out of a small fortune, and now she was on the hook, too.

Michelle Harris met her future husband, Rob Harris, while applying for building permits. Both of them worked in construction, and, over the years, they got to know each other on job sites and after work. They got married after three months of dating, but the honeymoon period ended Rob’s first day back at work.

“The office was empty,” he said. “No furniture. No phones. No files.”

Rob’s business partner had disappeared with tens of thousands of dollars, with even more in unpaid payroll taxes. Even worse, he’d taken $40,000 of Michelle’s company’s money — the couple had started to work together on a construction project, and now Michelle was on the hook for everything her new husband’s partner had taken, too.

This week, we’re looking at what we take on when we take a spouse and what happens when “for richer or for poorer” is very literal. Because as quick as Rob and Michelle’s romance was, it took them decades to get out of the $300,000 hole their marriage started in. To get back on their feet, Michelle even had to do a little scamming of her own.

“There was also an understanding that the only way we were going to get ourselves out of this mess was working together,” Michelle said.

Mitchelle and Rob Harris after a recent interview in Portland, where they live now.
Rob and Michelle Harris today. (Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace)

By the way, the Harrises listen to the show and wrote in with their story. If you have something uncomfortable about money you want to tell us about, leave us a note in the form below.

And don’t forget to sign up for our brand-new newsletter. Every week you’ll get a note from Reema, a new exclusive story and recommendations from our staff about what to read, watch or listen to.









The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer

Thanks to our sponsors