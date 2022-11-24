How to start a new job (from NPR’s “Life Kit”)

Happy holidays, everyone! This week we’re sharing an episode of NPR’s “Life Kit,” a show that offers advice and hacks for navigating your world. It features a new NPR host whose voice will be familiar to “This Is Uncomfortable” listeners.

Marielle Segarra, formerly of Marketplace, started working as a host at NPR a couple months ago, and in true “Life Kit” fashion, she embraced the opportunity to learn more about how to acclimate to a new job.

When you start a job, there’s always plenty to worry about: What to wear on your first day? How do you prepare? Will the team like you? How do you find the coffee? To ease those concerns, Marielle sought advice from the people who know her best. Join Marielle as she shares insights from family and friends about starting a new job.

