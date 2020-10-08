Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
Divorce story (rerun), plus a request for your help!
Season 3 | Episode 3.1
Oct 8, 2020

Divorce story (rerun), plus a request for your help!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Money gets complicated when a marriage falls apart. Also, we're looking for your stories about relationships and money.

We’re off this week working on some reporting. One of the episodes we’re making is about relationships and money, and we’re seeking your stories! More information below. To get you in that head space, we’re rerunning one of our favorite stories from last season.

January tends to be a busy month for divorce lawyers.

“This is, so far, the busiest month of my career,” said attorney Beatrice Leong. Why? “New Year’s resolution, probably,” Leong said. “You know, you lose weight, lose your kind of bum spouse.”

Usually when people get married, it represents a contract between two people to begin operating as a unit. That new reality affects decisions made every single day: where you live, what you do with your money, your career decisions. If that contract falls apart, things get really complicated, really fast.

That’s what we’re talking about on our first new show of the year. Leong takes us inside her own years-in-the-making divorce — where she represented herself. And we meet a couple who got an education in prenuptial agreements. They aren’t just for the rich and famous, but that doesn’t make it any less weird to haggle with someone you love over money you don’t even have yet.

Finally: Have you hidden a purchase, some funds or anything else money related from your partner? We’re working on an episode about that, and whether you were casually dating or married, we want to hear about it! Give us a call at 347-RING-TIU (347-746-4848), or fill out the form below.









Listening makes you smarter…
Donating makes it all possible

“This is Uncomfortable” is a podcast all about money and how life messes with it—and right now, our lives are really getting messed with.

Now more than ever, we need listeners like you to help us through the tough times and bring you stories that make you feel a little better.

Support “This is Uncomfortable” today to keep us going strong.

The team

Megan Detrie Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Why it’s hard to put a price tag on plans like the Green New Deal
Why it’s hard to put a price tag on plans like the Green New Deal
Pence, Harris spar over the future of the ACA in VP debate
Elections 2020
Pence, Harris spar over the future of the ACA in VP debate
Political parties, outside groups pour resources into preelection legal fights
Elections 2020
Political parties, outside groups pour resources into preelection legal fights
Despite the pandemic, some jobs in health care have declined
Unemployment 2020
Despite the pandemic, some jobs in health care have declined

Thanks to our sponsors