COVID-19 comforts

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 has dramatically changed life for many Americans. People are hunkered down at home self-quarantining and social distancing. Companies are sending employees to work from home or laying people off. Major cities are closing bars and restaurants or issuing shelter-in-place orders. It feels impossible to find someone who hasn’t been impacted in some way.

So on today’s show, Reema Khrais is checking in on how we’re all coping with this moment. And, honestly, how you cope says a lot about who you are, whether that’s listening to “Harry Potter” books on tape, buying a melodica (a small piano you blow into) or turning to your community in a new way.

We want to keep covering how this pandemic is affecting your job, your financial situation and how you see yourself. Tell us what you’re going through and how you’re getting through it in the form below.

Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Yes, I want to stay in the know about updates, news and events from This is Uncomfortable and Marketplace.