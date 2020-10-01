Can’t make rent, can’t get evicted

Marilyn Hoffman only had a couple days’ notice for her eviction hearing, but she brought a secret weapon.

She watched as one family after another went before the judge, who upheld their eviction and ordered them to pay back rent or vacate their homes. When it was her turn, Hoffman produced a form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had ordered that she couldn’t be evicted before the end of the year.

“I showed him the paper [and] he said, ‘Miss Hoffman, this does not apply to you,'” she said. “I said it says right here on page 18. … It says all landlords.”

The judge ordered Hoffman to pay $3,000 or get out of the North Carolina house she’d already spent some 80% of her income for rent. But here’s the thing: He was wrong. Hoffman fit all the standards for the CDC order — she earns less than $99,000, she’s made her best efforts to get rental assistance, and she’s at risk of being homeless. But on that day in court, it didn’t matter.

“It feels like a roller coaster, because you got new legal aid saying one thing, he’s saying something different. I don’t know what to believe,” she said. “What happens to other people that was evicted the same day that I was in court and not one person got help?”

Hoffman is one of some 28 million Americans who could face eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic. And rent’s due again today. When all this started six months ago, federal, state and local governments came up with a patchwork of protections to keep people in their homes, but many of them expired this summer. Now, renters facing eviction are trying to navigate a system with new and very confusing rules.

If you liked this episode of “This Is Uncomfortable,” tell a friend, and consider leaving us a review on Apple podcasts. It really helps other people find the show.

And by the way, we’re working on our second annual Halloween episode and seeking your money horror stories! If you have one, hit us up! Our email is uncomfortable@marketplace.org, or you can fill out the form below.

Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Yes, I want to stay in the know about updates, news and events from This is Uncomfortable and Marketplace.

For more “This Is Uncomfortable,” don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter. We have more stories plus recommendations from our team. Here’s the latest issue, in case you missed it.