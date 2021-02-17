Note: This is the third in a three-part series, you can listen to part one here and part two here.

Jerry Vazquez had become frustrated with the limited control he said he had over his cleaning business — and he wasn’t even earning minimum wage. So he and a group of fellow franchisees took the company to court, arguing they’d been misclassified as independent contractors. They said they should be considered employees, which would entitle them to minimum wage and other workplace protections. Jerry’s lawsuit meant the court had to grapple with this tricky question of where you draw the line between employees and independent contractors. It’s an age-old legal debate that also involves a whole bunch of other types of workers.

Policymakers, courts and government agencies have repeatedly grappled with what it means to be an employee. It’s not as simple as it might seem. So this week on the podcast, we’re going to get into it. We’ll talk about where the federal minimum wage law came from, why lawmakers wrote it as broadly as they did, whom it applied to and whom it excluded. We’ll also talk about this weird phrase, “to suffer or permit to work,” that’s at the heart of lawsuits like Jerry’s, and teach you a new version of “The ABCs.”

It’s time for a deep and surprising lesson in law and policy as we explore this thing we used to call employment: what happened to it, why it happened and what this new kind of workforce means for the American dream.

