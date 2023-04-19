The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support The Uncertain Hour
ABOUT SHOW
Chapter 5: Profits and Perverse Incentives
Apr 19, 2023
Season 6 | Episode 5

Chapter 5: Profits and Perverse Incentives

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mya Miller says the “work activities” a for-profit welfare company required her to do were counter-productive, and she eventually found a job on her own. Krissy Clark
For over 25 years, some states have privatized welfare services. How do these for-profit welfare companies make money?

Antoine Dukes is a natural born salesman. And when he started working for a for-profit welfare company, he figured it was a good way to put his skills to work helping needy Americans find jobs that would get them back on their feet.

But when he tried to avoid sending people to minimum wage jobs, something happened that made him realize that these welfare companies are rewarded with taxpayer dollars for getting welfare recipients into just about any job, even if the job would not support their family and would leave them still needing government help to make ends meet. 

Antoine’s experience is not unique. According to our analysis of government records, for-profit welfare companies rake in millions of taxpayer dollars every year while helping few welfare recipients find jobs that last. Turns out, there’s lots of money to be made regulating the behavior of poor people.

In this episode, host Krissy Cark sheds light on this opaque business model — and has a frank conversation with the founder of America Works, one of the first for-profit welfare-to-work companies in the country. 

The future of this podcast starts with you.

This season of “The Uncertain Hour” tells the unheard stories of real people affected by the welfare-to-work industrial complex.

Stories like these are seldom in the limelight. It takes extensive time and resources to do this type of investigative journalism … to help you understand the complexity of our economy and to hold the powerful to account.

We need your support to keep doing impactful reporting like this.

Become a Marketplace Investor today and stand up for vital, independent journalism.

The team

Krissy Clark Host and Senior Correspondent
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Marque Greene Assistant Producer
Grace Rubin Assistant Producer
Michael May Editor
Chris Julin Scoring and Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PDT
8:39
3:00 AM PDT
49:21
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
1:23 AM PDT
9:02
Apr 18, 2023
25:45
Apr 18, 2023
27:35
Apr 14, 2023
2:45
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Hollywood could be headed for a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood could be headed for a strike

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!

Let's go!