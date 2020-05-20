An unequal history of quarantines

The term “quarantine” dates back centuries, but as long as there’s been such a thing as quarantine, each person’s experience under it has depended largely on their economic status.

On this week’s show, we take a tour of quarantines through history, from the bubonic plague outbreaks in 14th and 17th century Italy, to the a typhoid outbreak in New York in the early 1900s and a few other stops along the way. Those quarantines looked very different if you were, say, an immigrant, or a Jewish textile merchant, or a sex worker.

Crises like the COVID-19 pandemic shine a spotlight on all the inequalities already lurking in the system, and ideas of what the government owes to people in quarantine have changed over the centuries too. Long gone are the days of the government sending your family fennel sausage, cheese and wine to make it through.

For more from “The Uncertain Hour,” subscribe to our newsletter. Krissy Clark is also taking over our Econ Extra Credit newsletter with an economics lesson from each week’s episode. You can subscribe to both right here.

And if you have any questions for us or thoughts about this episode, email us at uncertainhour@marketplace.org. We read everything.

Finally, Marketplace is a nonprofit, public service news organization, and we couldn’t produce “The Uncertain Hour” without your support. If you’re in a position to give and you value this show, please donate today.