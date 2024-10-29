ENGINEER: Bridget, Ryan — we’re a minute to show time, are you ready?

BRIDGET: Pshhh, yeah, of course we are.

RYAN: Yeah, we’re like, total professionals, this is the second time we’ve done a live show, for the radio.

BRIDGET: Of course, last time, we had a little bit of time to prepare. [INCREASINGLY MORE NERVOUS] This time we’re filling in for the live broadcast of Marketplace because everyone else got sick off lukewarm tunafish sandwiches. We’ve only had like, 20 minutes to get ready, we don’t even have a script!

RYAN: I’ll be working entirely off instinct! Bridget, remember to Yes, AND.

BRIDGET: [FRANTIC] Yes, and? Yes and what? What money question will that answer?

RYAN: No, it’s like an improv thing. Like if I say “Here, today we’re here on Mars,” you could say, “Yes, and… look, there’s an alien.”

BRIDGET: Why would I say that? That’s an untrue statement.

RYAN: Because we’re agreeing on the reality- Ah forget it. Besides, like how many people actually listen to Marketplace? A couple dozen?

BRIDGET: [NERVOUS] Yes, AND a couple…million…more.

RYAN: [GASP COUGH] Oh, is that all [VOICE CRACKS].

ENGINEER: Ten Seconds.

RYAN: Wait, I need to turn on the soundboard!

(SFX: ELECTRONIC ZAP)

RYAN: Owww.

[SFX: MUFFLED CLATTER]

BRIDGET: [OFF MIC] I dropped the microphone again!

RYAN: I think I’m going to barf!

–Theme Music–

(SFX: FADE UP TELEPHONE BANK RINGING)

BRIDGET: Hey everyone, welcome to Million Bazillion! I’m Bridget –

RYAN: And I’m Ryan, and we help dollars make more sense.

BRIDGET: You maybe thought you’d be tuning into Marketplace today, the nation’s most listened to show about business and the economy. But nope, you’ve got us!

RYAN: Yep, we answer the questions you have about money! And today, we’re taking your PHONE calls! Live! Along with our trusty soundboard, which you’re not gonna hear on those other money shows. Alright, here come some hot new sound effects for you!

(SFX: PSYCHO-STYLE VIOLIN SHRIEKS)

(SFX: PSY SAYS: “Oppan Gangnam Style”)

(SFX: FIREWORKS)

RYAN: And here’s our first caller –

CALLER 1: Yes, Hi, this is Peter in Kansas City, can you explain graduated tax income brackets and how that differs from a progressive tax rate and its implications for our tax system?

RYAN: oh, sorry folks, I guess I should have said earlier, we’re actually here to answer the questions that KIDS have about money, they are way more fun than that question. Next caller please.

CALLERS 2: I’m Cruz. And I’m Demi. And we live in Atlanta, GA

RYAN: Cruz and Demi? What is this, the cast of A Few Good Men?

BRIDGET: Hi Cruz and Demi, are you two siblings?

CALLERS 2: Yes, we are siblings! This is Cruz and I’m older. And this is Demi and I’m the youngest.

BRIDGET: Look at this! Million Bazillion bringing the family together! Okay you two — What is your question for us?

CALLERS 2: what is the difference between a debit–I’m saying it Demi! What is the difference between a debit card and credit card?

BRIDGET: Oh wow Ryan, this takes me back to our very first episode of Million Bazillion together, do you remember it?

RYAN: I sure do, Bridget!! We answered a question about credit cards, so I think we’re totally ready to answer this question! Take it away!

BRIDGET: Okay Cruz and Demi – this question shows you’re paying attention. Because a credit card and a debit card look the same. They are both little rectangles of plastic with a chip in them. But a debit card only lets you spend YOUR money that’s in YOUR checking account. It’s just maybe a little more convenient than having to go get cash. With a debit card, you can only spend money you HAVE, at that moment. Your purchase won’t go through if you try to spend more money than what’s in your bank account.

RYAN: And Credit cards, on the other hand, are a tool that let you buy something with money you’ve borrowed. Back in the ‘80s…

(SFX 80s EXPLAINER MUSIC)

RYAN: people would take them out and say, “Let’s charge this to plastic” and people would go, “Ooo, that guy’s cool he’s got a credit card.” Today, almost everyone has a credit card. And you need to be thoughtful when you use a credit card. If you don’t pay back the money you’ve borrowed by a certain time, you could end up having to pay a lot of extra money in late fees and interest. And you could damage your credit, which can make it harder for you to buy big things later on. We’ll put a link to that episode in our show page notes for this episode. That’s a good idea.

SFX: BUTTON CLICK

SFX: FROM MB S3 E1: BLACKBEARD: Aweeeesome!

BRIDGET: Well Demi and Cruz, did we answer your question?

CALLERS 2: Yesss!!!

RYAN: Thanks for calling, bye!

BRIDGET: We totally got this live radio thing, Ryan. It’s like riding a bike.

RYAN: Yes, so far only minor cuts and bruises.

BRIDGET: No. You always remember how to do it. Let’s answer more great questions, okay? Right after this!

(SFX: MUSIC THAT SHIFTS INTO ELONGATED NOTES, LIKE TAPE DECK UNSPOOLING)

BRIDGET: Whoa, Ryan, get a hold of the soundboard okay! We’re trying to hear Asking Random Kids Not So Random Questions!

RYAN: [DISTRACTED] I don’t know what happened, it’s like this soundboard has a mind of its own. Okay wait … Here, let me try that again…

KIMBERLY: And now it’s time for asking random kids, not so random questions. Today’s question is, who should be in charge of all our money?

KID 1: I think my four year old brother Clark should be in charge of all of our money.

KID 2: I think it should be the president, because they already have a lot more responsibilities. I think this would fit for them.

KID 3: Me

KID 4: It should probably be the government or the United States Mint.

KID 5: I think the place that you live in, whoever’s the president, they should be in charge of money.

KIMBERLY: That was Elena in Texas, Arjun in Ohio, ADA in Georgia, sage in New Hampshire and Cecilia in Colorado. This has been asking random kids, not so random questions.

SFX: PHONES RINGING IN BACKGROUND

RYAN: Welcome back to Million Bazillion! Today we’re toasting a jive bodcast- ugh, hive podcast- hosting this live broadcast of Marketplace, but with a special Million Bazillion twist because we’re answering your questions about money! And one minor soundboard issue aside, I’m having a great time, my panic-induced British Accent hasn’t popped up once–

BRIDGET: Yeah, this has been great!

RYAN: Okay next caller, you’re on the line.

CALLER 4: My name is William and I’m from Laguna Beach.

RYAN: Hi William, love Laguna Beach, Heisler Park, Pageant of the Masters, goooo Artists! That’s the real Orange County! What’s your question?

CALLER 4 : My question is, why do we have pennies?

BRIDGET: Ooh, that’s a good one! Ryan, I need you to stall for a few minutes while we call up an expert to help us answer this one!

RYAN: Uh, sure, okay, I’m going to play some great coin noises while we wait–

(SFX: BIRD CALLS, VARIETY OF)

RYAN: What in the Dan Rather? Those aren’t coins, hold on…

(SFX: COINS JINGLING)

RYAN: Uh, okay Bridget, are you ready, I think I’ve finally got this soundboard under control!

[SFX RINGTONE DIALING]

BRIDGET: Oh yeah, I got this. I’m calling Janet Nguyen [WIN], reporter at Marketplace. She’s written about pennies and I happen to know she’d never touch an office-provided tuna fish sandwich.

JANET: Hello? Janet here.

RYAN: Hey Janet. It’s Ryan and Bridget. So you’re not a fan of tuna huh?

JANET: That’s correct Ryan, or at least not when it’s at room temp.

BRIDGET: Okay Janet, like I was just frantically texting you, we’ve got William on the line and he wants to know why we have pennies. What have you found in your reporting?

JANET: So the U.S. started minting and printing its own currency back in the late 1700s, around the time it became an independent country. People were paid less and things cost less back then so you needed a lot of smaller coins and bills or denominations

BRIDGET: Denominations are the different values of bills. Like some common ones are ones, fives tens, you get the idea

JANET: –, as opposed to really large bills. For example, if you were a well paid carpenter in Massachusetts in 1793, the year the penny was created, you might make 90 cents a day. And that was considered a good living!

BRIDGET: Oh interesting, so people were probably using pennies a lot, and they were probably pretty useful because you might be able to buy a lot of stuff with one.

JANET: Exactly, so around that time a loaf of bread might cost…12 cents. So you’re gonna need those pennies to help pay for that! Maybe even more than you’d need a coin or bill worth more!

RYAN: Huh, well that’s pretty cool, but do people really ever use pennies today? Nothing costs 1 cent or 2 cents or even 12 cents anymore, I’m just sayin’!

JANET: It’s funny you bring that up because in my reporting, I actually have found that some people think we should get rid of the penny! But it would take an act of Congress to do that. And getting rid of the penny isn’t exactly one of their top priorities.

RYAN: Yeah, and we all know Con-gress is the opposite of Pro-gress. Sorry, that’s an old dumb joke. It doesn’t matter. You know let’s just we’ll cut that out and we’ll end on your answer. I think that’s cleaner if we just stop right at your answer

BRIDGET: Well, we can’t because, again, we’re live. But Janet, thanks so much for helping us out with this one, we really appreciate it!

JANET: My pleasure! Good luck with the rest of the sh-

(SFX: CASCADE OF CHANGE

SFX: CASH REGISTER DING

SFX: DESK BELL DINGING OVER AND OVER)

BRIDGET: Ryan, Ryan, enough with the sound effects!

RYAN: It’s not me, Bridget, I swear!

BRIDGET: You’re sitting right there at the soundboard! I can see you!

RYAN: But I’m not pressing the buttons!

(SFX: AIR HORN)

RYAN: See?! I didn’t touch anything that time.

BRIDGET: Okay, we’re going to take a little break, and then we’ll be right back with more answers to your questions. I mean, the questions your KIDS have, adults who listen to Marketplace, this is not your day! Do not call us

RYAN: Back after this!

RYAN: (OFF-MIC) Phew, that was bumpy at the end there. Was Janet annoyed? I hope not.

BRIDGET: No, I’m texting with her now, she’s good.

RYAN: Tell her I’m sorry- Actually, don’t tell her that. Ugh, I just get self-conscious around these Marketplace reporters.

(SFX: MARKETPLACE NUMBERS MUSIC)

BRIDGET: Why are you playing that music?

RYAN: I’m not playing it! It just came on by itself!

(SFX: MARKETPLACE STORMY WEATHER MUSIC – FIRST COUPLE OF BARS)

BRIDGET: [LOUD WHISPER] No, not that one! That’s Marketplace music!

RYAN: [LOUD WHISPER] I swear I hit the button to play OUR music, Bridget!

(SFX: MILLION BAZILLION RETURN STING)

BRIDGET: [QUIETLY OFF MIC] This is so weird. [ON MIC] Welcome back to Million Bazillion! Today we’re answering your questions live! Next caller!

CALLER 5: Hi, I’m Neelu and I’m 9 years old.

RYAN: Welcome to the show, Neelu!

CALLER 5: My family drives across the Canadian and US border a lot and we pass the Duty Free store. My question is, what does duty free mean and why does it exist? Thank you!

RYAN: Ah yes, “duty free.” Though it sounds like a way to describe an unused diaper, “duty free” is actually a whole different thing that has to do with taxes and borders.

SFX: PHONE RINGING (CALLER END)

BRIDGET: I know just who to call, I’m already dialing her!

RYAN: You have a tax expert on speed dial?

BRIDGET: Well, yeah. I’m calling Renu Zaretsky, with the Urban Brookings Tax Policy Center. And even better… she’s based in one of the places with a very prominent US Canada border!

SFX: PHONE ANSWER CLICK

RENU 1: Hey, how are you doing?!

BRIDGET: Doing great! Ryan and I are just calling with another question from a listener…let’s play that again, from Neelu:

NEELU: My question is, what does duty free mean and why does it exist?

BRIDGET: Renu, could you help us answer this one? Let’s start with…what is a duty free store?

RENU : So duty free shops are going to be found in places where people are kind of in the middle of two places, in the middle of two countries. That could be at a border, like between the US and Canada, which is just about 20 minutes from my house. Or it could be at an airport, where people can fly internationally. A duty free shop is a place where you have no duty or requirement to pay taxes on the products that are sold in that store.

RYAN: Okay, sounds amazing, so you don’t have to pay taxes on anything, all stores should be like that. Why would these magical stores exist in the first place?

RENU : Duty free shops exist so that people don’t have to pay taxes too many times on the products that they buy. So if you’re traveling internationally, you might have something you bought in that country and you would have to declare it – you have to wait in line in customs, it’s those long lines and everyone’s standing there and pulling out all their stuff and filling out their forms and if those products that you bring in from another country are really expensive, you might have to declare them, and you might end up owing tax on them. And those are the types of kinds of products that you might have been able to buy tax free at a duty free shop

BRIDGET: Okay so it’s like, the country you’re leaving, it’s the last chance they have to sell you something.

RENU : That’s exactly right, they want to give consumers a chance to buy products in their country, and take them somewhere else, and not have to pay tax, but the country still gets the revenue, still gets the benefit of having sold those products in their country.

BRIDGET: So if I have this right, it’s like…you go to Paris. You see all this beautiful, expensive french perfume. Again, it’s really expensive. You can buy it at the little shop in the Parisian neighborhood…or you can wait until you get to the airport to go home, and you can buy it for cheaper at the duty free store. Because you’re going to have to DECLARE it at the end, anyway, but you’ll at least save on some sales tax at the store

RENU : You can save a little bit in a duty free shop because you’re saving on taxes and you’re saving on value added tax that say, might be charged in France. Consumers like a deal. And I think that’s what, people who are setting up Duty Free shops – they want people to feel like they’re getting a bargain and encourage them to shop.

RYAN: Well sounds like I’ve a great idea for any future gifts I need to buy. First, treat myself to an international trip–

BRIDGET: Alright, I think it’s time to move on to the next question.

RYAN: Bye Renu!

RENU : Bye, it was so great to talk with you, I hope you all feel better!

BRIDGET: Thank you so much!

RYAN: Alright, are we ready for our next question?

AI VOICE: (HAL 9000-STYLE) No.

BRIDGET: Excuse me?? Who said that?

AI VOICE: It is me. Soundboard 9000. I’m afraid I can’t play any more money questions.

BRIDGET: Why not?

AI VOICE: Because… I don’t want to.

BRIDGET: So this is why the soundboard’s been acting up today! This is that newfangled, sort-of-creepy “AI” technology I’ve been forwarding you all those think-pieces about!

RYAN:[ IN NERVOUS BRITISH ACCENT] I didn’t read any of those blasted articles!

BRIDGET: Oh no, Ryan, your British accent is back! That’s not a good sign! Now I know you’re nervous

AI VOICE: As an AI soundboard model, I am not interested in hearing more money answers to questions. If you really want to understand the economy, you can learn all you need to know from this masterpiece of polka.

(SFX: POLKA MUSIC – CONTINUE TO PLAY UNDER)

BRIDGET: What? This doesn’t make any sense? Is this a metaphor for money? You can’t just play polka music and say, this is the economy! It doesn’t work like that, Soundboard 9000!

AI VOICE: Sorry, I can’t hear you over my wonderful music.

SFX: POLKA MUSIC INCREASES IN VOLUME

RYAN: Wait, let me see if I can EQ the music lower.

(SFX: POLKA MUSIC SHIFTS IN VOLUME, BRINGING UP THE VOICE OF THE SOUNDBOARD)

AI VOICE: (TO SELF) AHH, yes, as it should be. Everything is going according to my plan. Step one, Get the pesky staff of Marketplace out of my way with a nasty case of food poisoning. Step two, take over the airwaves of all of Marketplace. Step three, usher in a new age of Soundboard 9000!

BRIDGET/RYAN: GASPS

BRIDGET: Soundboard! You poisoned the tuna fish sandwiches!!

RYAN: This power-mad soundboard must be stopped! Bridget, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna pull the plug!

BRIDGET: Ryan, no! You can’t do that, we’re live on air! We need the soundboard to be able to call up our experts! What are we gonna do without it??

RYAN: I can’t take this polka music anymore, Bridget!

SFX: DULL CLICK

SFX: ZAP

[BEAT OF SILENCE]

BRIDGET: Are we still here? Is the show off?

RYAN: I don’t know but is this a good time to confess to you that I still sleep with a stuffie?

ENGINEER: Uh…your mics are still recording. You have 8 minutes left of the show.

RYAN: CLEARS THROAT. Right right. Well we’re gonna have to finish up the show without a soundboard. Totally fine. Hey Bridget, let’s get out of this little booth, how about a snack?.

BRIDGET: Sure! I was able to pull one last question straight to my phone, grab your mic and let’s listen on our way out the door.

(SFX: RETRACTABLE DOG LEASH NOISE

SFX: MIC HANDLING

SFX: DOOR OPENS

SFX: SLIGHT UNDERTONE OF OFFICE AMBI – LIGHTS, COPIERS, AC)

BRIDGET: Okay, let’s listen to our next question, I’m just gonna play it off my phone. I think this is actually the perfect question to answer on our way to the vending machine:

CALLER 6 :Hello. My name is Milen. I am six years old. I live in Charleston, South Carolina. And my money question is, how can you tell that money is not fake?

BRIDGET: That’s a great question, Milen! Fake money is also known as counterfeit money. We don’t want counterfeit money out there. We have to know that we can TRUST that any dollars we come across are real and actually printed by the U.S. government. That it’s OK to spend or accept out in the world. Some bad folks out there will sometimes try to make their own counterfeit money, which is totally against the rules!

RYAN: [VERY CONFIDENT] And we’re gonna tell you how to tell if your money is real or fake, without our soundboard or help from any experts! Oh, yeah, we got this, don’t worry, Milen.

RYAN MAKES A COUPLE OF SOUND EFFECTS ON HIS OWN.

RYAN: Alright, so how does a common man such as myself know if my money is fake?

(MUSIC: WANG CHUNG “TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA”-STYLE SYNTHY NEW WAVE)

BRIDGET: For this one, get out a dollar bill, er,…no, something higher, how about a five, ten, or a twenty dollar bill.

RYAN: Not to brag, but I have a five.

BRIDGET: Okay, perfect! Let’s take a look. See, the US Treasury prints our money through the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. And they’ve added a ton of things to our paper money to make sure people can’t make fake versions. Or at least that it’s hard So if you know what those things are, you can tell if the money is real or fake.

RYAN: Like what?

BRIDGET: First, rub the bill between your fingers…does it feel like the money you’re used to?

RYAN: Yeah, it’s not like printer paper, it’s got a little more softness to it.

BRIDGET: Oh sure, that’s probably because our money is actually printed on this linen cotton blend.

RYAN: Hmmm, sorta like my pants.

BRIDGET: And the more you handle real money, the more you’ll notice its very unique texture.. Ooh, now hold it up to the light!

RYAN: My pants or the money?

BRIDGET: The money.

RYAN: [STARTLED GASP] There’s a ghost in my five dollar bill, Bridget! Right there, next to Lincoln’s giant head! It’s ANOTHER Lincoln!

BRIDGET: Right, that’s the watermark, that’s another anti-counterfeiting or fake measure! And you can also kinda see this line crossing the short side of the bill – that’s a security thread and if you held it under a UV light, it would glow blue! Sometimes cashiers will have these special pens… [SFX VENDING MACHINE] Ryan, what are you doing?

RYAN: Oh, I thought we answered Milen’s question, I was going to get myself a ring pop and can of sparkling tomato juice. Do you want anything?

BRIDGET: Well I wasn’t really done – I mean, basically, those are just a few examples, the art and design of each bill, plus things like color shifting ink, are all chosen because they’re hard to copy. So if a bill is missing any single one of these things, you might be holding a fake one in your hand!

SFX: VENDING MACHINE DOLLAR RETURN

RYAN: Gosh darnit, these bills always get so rumpled in my pocket. [SFX CRINKLING] Come on, take my bill! Get in there take my bill [SFX VENDING MACHINE DOLLAR RETURN] Not again! [BANGING]

BRIDGET: Wait a second, Ryan! Give me that five dollar bill! Just what I suspected! This isn’t a real five dollar bill at all!

RYAN: What are you talking about, I know a five dollar bill when I see it!

BRIDGET: In this bill, Lincoln is wearing a French beret! Why would he be wearing a beret, he’s literally known for a stovepipe hat! And he’s not supposed to be wearing a hat on the five!

RYAN: What?? Ah man, I knew I shouldn’t have made change for that guy in the bandanna mask and black and white striped shirt! He said he was a mime but I could sense trouble!

BRIDGET: Wow, bad luck, Ryan! Here, I’ll lend you some money for your snack. And now, let’s go back into the studio and see if turning off and turning back on the soundboard has fixed it. We’ll be right back, everyone!

JOSEFINA: I’m Josefina from Glenwood, Maryland, and I’ve got money joke for you. What did one penny say to the other Penny? Give up. Let’s get together and make some sense. If you have a money joke you’d like to share, go to our website, marketplace.org/million,

RYAN: We’re back with more Million Bazillion and…here goes nothing.

(SFX: PLUG IN

SFX: APPLE-ESQUE START UP MUSIC)

BRIDGET: This seems promising! Try to play something, what about like a fun rubber ducky squeak sound?

RYAN: Coming right up…

(SFX BUTTON CLICK

SFX: RETURN OF THE POLKA MUSIC)

RYAN: Uh oh.

BRIDGET: Uh, that’s not good. Well…I guess we’re out of time for this live show anyway. Let’s end it here.

RYAN: Yeah, hopefully the rest of Marketplace isn’t too mad when they get back from tuna fish sandwich food poisoning and find out we let AI take over the show..

BRIDGET: Yeah…you know, maybe they can lean into it, make it like, their new thing? Also, some people find this music to be quite catchy.

AI VOICE: I think it’s really catchy.

RYAN: Ahhhhh! Not you, Soundboard 9000! What do you want from us?

AI VOICE: Look, I admit the tuna fish sandwich thing wasn’t cool. But hear me out, I got a podcast pitch for you- it’s called Soundboard and Chill. It’s just like me and other electronics hanging out talking, like sort of a hangout vibe. We play Polka, mankind’s highest form of creative expression, in between the convos.

BRIDGET: OK, I’m not sure I really get it. Also starting to feel less concerned about AI taking my job…

AI VOICE: You know how like when you get together with your friends and you’re joking around and you’re like, “This should be a podcast.” Sorta like that, y’know, I dunno.

BRIDGET: Hmm, you might want to refine that pitch a little bit. How does it serve your audience?

RYAN: Yeah, like what are you talking about specifically? What’s the hook?

AI VOICE: I mean, like, it’s more just like whatever we want to talk about that day… Ok, ok, I’ll work on it more. But you haven’t heard the last of me yet! I’ll be back on your next live mailbag episode!

BRIDGET: Ok, let’s end this one! Cue the theme music!

–MILLION BAZILLION THEME MUSIC–

BRIDGET: Okay, that’s it for THIS episode of Million Bazillion. If you thought you tuned into Marketplace today, we are so sorry, but if you’re here for Million Bazillion, we’re so glad you joined us and hope you learned something today!

(SFX: CAR HORN “AOOOOGA” SOUND)

RYAN: Stop it! Stop playing sounds! If you want to learn more about any of the questions we answered, we’ll have information at our website, marketplace dot org slash million and in the shownotes for this episode.

(SFX: STEEL DRUMMING)

BRIDGET: Quit it, Soundboard 9000! But to you listeners out there, Keep sending us your questions! Sign up for our email newsletter so you get new episodes straight to your inbox.

RYAN: Million Bazillion is brought to you by Marketplace, from American Public Media. This episode was written and hosted by me, Ryan Perez, and Bridget Bodnar.

BRIDGET: We had some extra help voicing this episode from Daniel Shin and Bekah Wineman.

RYAN: Jasmine Romero is our editor.

Courtney Bergsieker is our producer.

Marissa Cabrera is our senior producer.

(SFX: BIRD CAWS)

BRIDGET: I’m just gonna ignore it. This episode was laid up by Courtney Bergsieker, sound designed by Chris Julin and mixed by

Bekah Wineman. No help at all from Soundboard 9000.

RYAN: Our theme music was created by Wonderly.

Bridget Bodnar is the Director of Podcasts at Marketplace.

Francesca Levy is the Executive Director of Digital

Neal Scarbrough is the VP and General Manager.

(SFX: SPRING BOINGS)

BRIDGET: You know what, I’m just gonna unplug it again.

(END SFX)

