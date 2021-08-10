Why do prices end in $0.99?

Ever notice how lots of prices at the store end in $0.99? So did Eli from Philadelphia, and he asked us to find out why. Turns out, it’s a method retailers use to get us to buy something — and it’s not their only one. This week, we’ll learn about how our brains work when we’re shopping, why it’s hard to resist a sale and some of the ways physical stores encourage us to spend a little more money. Plus, Jed’s piggy bank will tell us a story … sort of. It’s our last episode of this season, and we’re going out with a jam.

And now … tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

Take a minute to recap the episode and review the key points. Here are some questions to get the kids going:

What’s the name of Jed’s piggy bank? How does a $1.99 price tag trick your brain, versus a $2 price tag? When something is marked “on sale,” are you more likely to want to buy it? Why or why not? Have you ever noticed a song playing in a store? What was it and how did it make you feel? What’s something you saw recently in the checkout aisle that you really wanted?

Tip Jar

There’s lots of great research out there about consumer behavior. Here are a few things we found useful:

Gimme 5

Money Talks answers

Piggytron. Since we read left to right, your brain sees the 1 first and thinks the price is closer to $1 than $2. Answers will vary. Answers will vary. Answers will vary.

