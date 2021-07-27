What is the stock market?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Companies need money to grow, and there’s a way for them to get it: the stock market. They can sell a little piece of their company, called a share or stock, to regular people. If the company grows, those people get to keep some of the money it makes. Of course, there’s no guarantee that a company will grow — that’s what makes putting your money in the stock market risky. On this week’s episode, we’ll explain how it all works with the help of some Dutch spice traders, comfy sneakers, a bull … and a bear! Plus, we’ll ask some random kids a not-so-random question or two, and we’ll sample Jed’s take on s’mores (AKA Bazillionaire’s Bounty).
And now, tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
Take a minute to recap the episode and review the key points. Here are some questions to get the kids going:
- At the Million Bazillion campsite, what are the campers called?
- Jed is very afraid of a certain kind of animal attacking the campsite. What animal is it?
- Where did the Dutch East India Company start?
- What were some of the risks that investors faced when they bought shares of the Dutch East India Company?
- Complete the sentence: Aurelia bought a lot of shares of stock because she thought it was a rising ______ market, but it was really a massive ______ market, and prices were about to go down.
(Scroll down or click here for answers!)
Tip Jar
The stock market can be confusing, even for adults. Here are a few more resources to help kids (and grown-ups) get their heads around how it all works:
- Britannica Kids entry on “stock exchange”
- Some excellent tips for parents from Beth Kobliner (author of “Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your 20s and 30s”)
- Some more expert tips if kids are asking about GameStop
Gimme Five
We’re curious: What’s a money skill that you wish you had, or that you want to learn more about? Click here to tell us!
Answers to Money Talks
- Silver Dollar Scouts
- Badgers
- The Netherlands
- Answers will vary but could include: Pirates, bad weather, ships sinking, spices going bad, or simply the fact they’d have to wait 10 years before getting any money back
- Bull, bear
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, co-hosts Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar, and the rest of the team are committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is the debit card and investing app for kids and teens. Since 2017, Greenlight’s helped more than 3 million kids and parents explore the world of money together. And collectively, Greenlight kids have saved more than $120 million. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible, store-level spend controls and enable their kids to become investors. Kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending, giving and investing all in one app — with a 4.8 app store rating from 170,000 reviews.