What is bankruptcy?
Bridget and Ryan are studying at the library, hoping to answer Maebinn’s question about bankruptcy. The duo discovers an epic fantasy storybook about a bankrupt prince and his dangerous and frustrating journey to declaring bankruptcy. There are a lot of tricky rules! They learn about the different types of bankruptcies for people and businesses, and why bankruptcy can sometimes give folks a financial fresh start but is still an option of last resort for those who can’t pay their debts. Along the way, they’ll also meet knights, princesses, wizards, and even some lawyer elves.
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about bankruptcy:
- Why might someone file for bankruptcy?
- What makes filing for bankruptcy so difficult?
- Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy have different ways to move someone out of debt. If you had to choose between the two, what might you choose?
- *Bonus* Not So Random Question: If you could travel into the future, what do you think they’d use for money?
Tip Jar
For listeners who want to keep learning more about bankruptcy, we’ve got ideas!
- In this episode, we covered Chapters 7, 11, and 13 of bankruptcy. If you want to learn more about the different types of bankruptcies, check out this guide from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.
- To learn more about the history and evolution of bankruptcy laws in the U.S., read this article from Britannica Kids.
- Keep an eye on the news — the next time you hear about a company filing for bankruptcy, discuss whether the company is liquidating (declaring Chapter 7) or reorganizing (Chapter 11).
Resources for Teachers
- If you’re teacher who wants to teach your students about bankruptcy, check out these lesson plans from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, for grades 9 through 12.
Gimme Five
Thanks for listening to this episode! Do your kids have more questions about debt they want us to answer? Send them to us using this online form.
The team
