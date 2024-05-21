Listener Frieda wrote in with a big question: What does money have to do with climate change? Luckily, Bridget and Ryan get help from a time traveler who takes them back to a time when some decisions about how we make things, how we run our economy and how we buy stuff were made. Turns out we’re feeling the ripple effects of those choices today. We’ll also hear from some real-life kids who have been looking for ways to slow and stop climate change in their communities.

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about the connection between money and climate change:

What are some of the things causing climate change today that have to do with the way we make and buy things? What are some things that could be done to slow or reduce climate change? Have you experienced climate anger or anxiety? What are some ways to make yourself feel better? *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you could travel to the future, what do you think would be used for money?

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

