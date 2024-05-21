What does money have to do with climate change?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Listener Frieda wrote in with a big question: What does money have to do with climate change? Luckily, Bridget and Ryan get help from a time traveler who takes them back to a time when some decisions about how we make things, how we run our economy and how we buy stuff were made. Turns out we’re feeling the ripple effects of those choices today. We’ll also hear from some real-life kids who have been looking for ways to slow and stop climate change in their communities.
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about the connection between money and climate change:
- What are some of the things causing climate change today that have to do with the way we make and buy things?
- What are some things that could be done to slow or reduce climate change?
- Have you experienced climate anger or anxiety? What are some ways to make yourself feel better?
- *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you could travel to the future, what do you think would be used for money?
Tip Jars
For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!
- Our friends at “Brains On!” have explored similar questions about the warming of Earth. Check out this episode they did about how we fuel our cars.
- If you want to learn more about the science behind climate change, check out this guide from NASA, which includes links to games, activities and videos. You can also download the guide as a printable PDF.
- For those who want to take action to address climate change, check out this list of resources from Kids Against Climate Change. (That list also includes resources for teachers!)
- In this episode, time traveler Dr. Crem Dembo mentions economies of scale, which refers to how business make stuff faster and cheaper. Check out this episode from “Million Bazillion” where we dive deeper into economies of scale and answer the question: Why are there so many of the same stores?
- One of the teens we featured in this episode, Soraya, created a guide for goody bags (see below) as a way to help the environment.
Gimme Five
Thanks for listening to this episode! If your young listener has more questions about big topics and what they have to do with money, send them to us using this online form.
This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. For a limited time, try Level Up for free and get $10 when you sign up for Greenlight at greenlight.com/million.
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
-
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.