Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Million Bazillion
ABOUT SHOW
We’re looking for your money jokes, poems and tips!
May 19, 2022
Season 2

We’re looking for your money jokes, poems and tips!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Season 3 of "Million Bazillion" is coming soon. We need your help!

Hey Million Bazillionaires! 

We’re coming back soon for an all-new season of “Million Bazillion,” answering the questions you have about money! This season, Bridget’s joined by a new co-host, Ryan, and they need your help!

With the permission of your grown-ups, we’d love to hear your money jokes, money poems and best money tips so we can feature them on the podcast!

Send them to us using this online form.

We can’t wait to hear from you!

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

The team

Ryan Perez Ryan Perez
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Sanden Totten Editor
Erica Phillips Writer/Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sitara Nieves Executive Director of On-Demand
Chris Julin Sound designer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:33
2:25 AM PDT
7:43
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:58 PM PDT
20:07
May 19, 2022
26:44
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"

Thanks to our sponsors