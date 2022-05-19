We’re looking for your money jokes, poems and tips!
Hey Million Bazillionaires!
We’re coming back soon for an all-new season of “Million Bazillion,” answering the questions you have about money! This season, Bridget’s joined by a new co-host, Ryan, and they need your help!
With the permission of your grown-ups, we’d love to hear your money jokes, money poems and best money tips so we can feature them on the podcast!
Send them to us using this online form.
We can’t wait to hear from you!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.