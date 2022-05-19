We’re looking for your money jokes, poems and tips!

Hey Million Bazillionaires!

We’re coming back soon for an all-new season of “Million Bazillion,” answering the questions you have about money! This season, Bridget’s joined by a new co-host, Ryan, and they need your help!

With the permission of your grown-ups, we’d love to hear your money jokes, money poems and best money tips so we can feature them on the podcast!

Send them to us using this online form.

We can’t wait to hear from you!