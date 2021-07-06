The history of banks
When banks first started thousands of years ago, they were known as places to borrow money, not keep your own money safe.
Through loans, banks provided funding to farmers or traders to help them with a project — like building a fence or traveling to another country. Borrowers would have to leave something valuable with the bank until they paid off the loan. To keep all that valuable stuff safe, banks became supersecure. That made them great places for everyday folks to deposit their own valuables and money.
This week, we’ll learn about the history of banks and how they work today and why they don’t work for all of us. And old friend from Season 1 helps us sort it all out, while Jed and Bridget see if they have what it takes to run their own bank.
And now … tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
Take a minute to recap the episode and review the key points. Here are some questions to get the kids going:
- What’s the name of the video game Bridget plays with Jed?
- Where did some of the earliest known systems of banking start?
- What’s the word for the stuff borrowers give a bank to keep in case they can’t pay back a loan?
- How do banks make money?
- Why do some people not keep their money in banks?
Tip Jar
If the kids need a quick refresher on the history of banks and how they work, check out this page.
For a deeper dive, including lesson plans and other teaching resources:
- The Learning Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
- The Museum of American Finance
Gimme 5
And now a question for your kids! We want to hear their most fun and creative answer to this question:
If you could design your own money, what would it look like?
Have the kids think it over, and send us a voice memo here.
Money Talks answers
- Virtual Branch Manager 3
- Ancient Mesopotamia
- Collateral
- By charging interest on loans
- Answers will vary, but may include: high fees, lots of rules, unequal treatment, lack of trust
The team
