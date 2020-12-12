Teleportation vs. Telekinesis (from “Smash Boom Best”)
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hi Million Bazillionaires! Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar are still hard at work on more episodes of “Million Bazillion,” but today, we want to share another show our host Jed is a part of: “Smash Boom Best!” It’s a debate show where we take two cool things, smash them together and let you decide which one is best.
In this excerpt, Jed is arguing for Team Teleportation while his opponent, Menaka Wilhelm, is repping Team Telekinesis. Who will win this superpower showdown?
To hear the rest of the debate, find “Smash Boom Best” wherever you listen to podcasts. There are over 30 debates ready for your binge listening this holiday season! Play along at home by yourself — or with your family! You can find score sheets and other fun stuff at smashboom.org.
Listening makes you smarter…
Donating makes it all possible
“Million Bazillion” is Marketplace’s first podcast just for kids that answers the awkward, and sometimes surprising questions that they have about money through fun skits and a lot of creativity.
We hope that you and the kids in your life are having some good conversations about money thanks to this podcast – and that you’ll help us continue making it with your donation today.
The team
Marketplace has you covered.
Get our face mask as a bonus gift today!
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Kids learn by doing. Now, kids can do money with Greenlight — the debit card for kids that parents manage by app. Greenlight saves parents time and brings them peace of mind with instant money transfers, flexible spend controls and more while kids learn smart spending habits and the power of saving.