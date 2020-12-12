How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Million Bazillion
ABOUT SHOW
Teleportation vs. Telekinesis (from “Smash Boom Best”)
Dec 11, 2020

Teleportation vs. Telekinesis (from “Smash Boom Best”)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In this excerpt, Jed is arguing for Team Teleportation while his opponent, Menaka Wilhelm, is repping Team Telekinesis. Who will win this superpower showdown?

Hi Million Bazillionaires! Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar are still hard at work on more episodes of “Million Bazillion,” but today, we want to share another show our host Jed is a part of: “Smash Boom Best!” It’s a debate show where we take two cool things, smash them together and let you decide which one is best.  

In this excerpt, Jed is arguing for Team Teleportation while his opponent, Menaka Wilhelm, is repping Team Telekinesis. Who will win this superpower showdown? 

To hear the rest of the debate, find “Smash Boom Best” wherever you listen to podcasts. There are over 30 debates ready for your binge listening this holiday season! Play along at home by yourself — or with your family! You can find score sheets and other fun stuff at smashboom.org.

Listening makes you smarter…
Donating makes it all possible

“Million Bazillion” is Marketplace’s first podcast just for kids that answers the awkward, and sometimes surprising questions that they have about money through fun skits and a lot of creativity.

We hope that you and the kids in your life are having some good conversations about money thanks to this podcast – and that you’ll help us continue making it with your donation today.

Support “Million Bazillion” today to keep us going strong.

The team

Jed Kim Host
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Ben Tolliday Sound designer
Sanden Totten Editor
Erica Phillips Writer/Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sitara Nieves Executive Director of On-Demand
The hangup on the Hill: Who's liable for COVID infections at work or school?
COVID-19
The hangup on the Hill: Who's liable for COVID infections at work or school?
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
COVID-19
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?

Marketplace has you covered.

Get our face mask as a bonus gift today! 

GIVE NOW
Will business travel return to normal after the pandemic?
COVID-19
Will business travel return to normal after the pandemic?

Thanks to our sponsors