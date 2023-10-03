Government ShutdownSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Presenting "The Ten News: Operation Climate Conservation" ♻️
A special episode to define all those confusing climate terms!

Ten News” Road Trip Remix: 👟 Grab your AirPods, favorite pair of tennis shoes, and hop outside, Ten’ers. Today’s episode is meant for a long walk or bike ride as we learn about ways to be more climate friendly. Let’s start with “Nature Nerds'” Laine Farber’s take on reducing your carbon footprint. Oh, we can’t forget Laine’s rundown of potty training cows.🌱 And last, but certainly not least, we’re talking futuristic farming and revisiting Garrison Harward at his aquaponics farm in Brooklyn! 

The team

Ryan Perez Ryan Perez
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Sanden Totten Editor
Chris Julin Sound designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer

