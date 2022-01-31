Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Introducing Moment of Um!
Jan 31, 2022
Season 2

Introducing Moment of Um!

A new podcast from our friends at "Brains On," out now!

Hey Million Bazillionaires! We wanted to let you know about a new podcast from our friends at “Brains On.” It’s called “Moment of Um.”

It’s your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go … “ummmmmmm.” With new episodes every weekday, “Moment of Um” is designed to give you that little boost of knowledge you didn’t even know you needed.

Here’s a list of just some of the questions you might hear answered:

  • Are bananas radioactive?
  • Do fish have allergies?
  • Do airplanes have a speed limit?
  • Why do people jump when they’re scared?
  • What do scientists in Antarctica eat?
  • Do spiders have bones?

Take a sneak peek right now, and follow the show wherever you listen to Million Bazillion!

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

The team

Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Sanden Totten Editor
Erica Phillips Writer/Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sitara Nieves Executive Director of On-Demand
Chris Julin Sound designer

Thanks to our sponsors