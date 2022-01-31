Introducing Moment of Um!

Hey Million Bazillionaires! We wanted to let you know about a new podcast from our friends at “Brains On.” It’s called “Moment of Um.”

It’s your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go … “ummmmmmm.” With new episodes every weekday, “Moment of Um” is designed to give you that little boost of knowledge you didn’t even know you needed.

Here’s a list of just some of the questions you might hear answered:

Are bananas radioactive?

Do fish have allergies?

Do airplanes have a speed limit?

Why do people jump when they’re scared?

What do scientists in Antarctica eat?

Do spiders have bones?

Take a sneak peek right now, and follow the show wherever you listen to Million Bazillion!