Introducing Moment of Um!
Hey Million Bazillionaires! We wanted to let you know about a new podcast from our friends at “Brains On.” It’s called “Moment of Um.”
It’s your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go … “ummmmmmm.” With new episodes every weekday, “Moment of Um” is designed to give you that little boost of knowledge you didn’t even know you needed.
Here’s a list of just some of the questions you might hear answered:
- Are bananas radioactive?
- Do fish have allergies?
- Do airplanes have a speed limit?
- Why do people jump when they’re scared?
- What do scientists in Antarctica eat?
- Do spiders have bones?
Take a sneak peek right now, and follow the show wherever you listen to Million Bazillion!
