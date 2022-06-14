“Million Bazillion” is back June 21!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Calling all Bazillionaires! “Million Bazillion” is back with a brand-new season starting June 21!
Bridget has a new co-host named Ryan, and together they’re taking on the toughest money questions your kids can think of. Questions like: How do credit cards work? What do grown-ups do with all of their money? How do social media influencers make money? And what the heck is a cryptocurrency anyway?
Each episode comes with discussion questions, tip sheets for grown-ups and comics to keep the fun going and apply what kids are learning in the real world.
We’re back helping dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting June 21. Listen to a sneak peek above, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens. But it’s so much more. Since 2017, Greenlight has helped more than 5 million kids and parents explore the world of money together. Collectively, Greenlight kids have saved more than $250 million and Greenlight families have invested more than $10.5 million.
With Greenlight, parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible, store-level spend controls and help their kids learn about investing. Kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending, giving and investing with a debit card and app designed just for them.