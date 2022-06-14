“Million Bazillion” is back June 21!

Calling all Bazillionaires! “Million Bazillion” is back with a brand-new season starting June 21!

Bridget has a new co-host named Ryan, and together they’re taking on the toughest money questions your kids can think of. Questions like: How do credit cards work? What do grown-ups do with all of their money? How do social media influencers make money? And what the heck is a cryptocurrency anyway?

Each episode comes with discussion questions, tip sheets for grown-ups and comics to keep the fun going and apply what kids are learning in the real world.

We’re back helping dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting June 21. Listen to a sneak peek above, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!