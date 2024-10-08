“Million Bazillion” is back Oct. 15!

Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready? We’ve got another season of “Million Bazillion” coming out Oct. 15!

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about savings accounts, retirement plans, the difference between brand name and store brand products, why we use pennies and so much more. They’ll even visit a circus bank and hit the mall for some Black Friday shopping!

We'll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Oct. 15.