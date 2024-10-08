Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

“Million Bazillion” is back Oct. 15!
Oct 8, 2024
Season 7

“Million Bazillion” is back Oct. 15!

Listen to the trailer now!

Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready? We’ve got another season of “Million Bazillion” coming out Oct. 15!

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about savings accounts, retirement plans, the difference between brand name and store brand products, why we use pennies and so much more. They’ll even visit a circus bank and hit the mall for some Black Friday shopping!

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Oct. 15. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!

The team

Ryan Perez Co-Host
Bridget Bodnar Co-Host
Chris Julin Sound Designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media Producer
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Producer

