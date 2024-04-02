“Million Bazillion” is back April 9!

Hey Million Bazillionaires! Get ready for another season of “Million Bazillion” coming to your feeds April 9.

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about labor unions, the different ways to pay for college, bankruptcy, the gold at Fort Knox and so much more. They’ll be getting up to hijinks in factories, consorting with magical beings, and even … consulting experts!

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting April 9. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!