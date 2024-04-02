Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

“Million Bazillion” is back April 9!
Apr 2, 2024
Season 6

“Million Bazillion” is back April 9!

Listen to the trailer now!

Hey Million Bazillionaires! Get ready for another season of “Million Bazillion” coming to your feeds April 9.

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about labor unions, the different ways to pay for college, bankruptcy, the gold at Fort Knox and so much more. They’ll be getting up to hijinks in factories, consorting with magical beings, and even … consulting experts!

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting April 9. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!

The team

Ryan Perez Co-Host
Bridget Bodnar Co-Host
Chris Julin Sound Designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media Producer
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Producer

