Honey vs. Pickles (from “Smash Boom Best”)
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hi Million Bazillionaires! We’re all done with this season of “Million Bazillion,” but today, we want to share another show our host Jed is a part of: “Smash Boom Best!”
In this episode, two iconic foods go jar-to-jar in a fearsome flavor feud. It’s honey vs. pickles! Jed goes up against journalist Anna Weggel in this sweet and salty showdown. Which team dill prevail? Vote to tell us who you think won at smashboom.org.
“Smash Boom Best” is a debate show for kids and families from the makers of the award-winning podcast, “Brains On!” Every episode, two talented debaters take sides in a high-octane (and highly subjective!) debate like pizza vs. tacos or unicorns vs. dragons, and a teen judge chooses the winner.
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, co-hosts Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar, and the rest of the team are committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is the debit card and investing app for kids and teens. Since 2017, Greenlight’s helped more than 3 million kids and parents explore the world of money together. And collectively, Greenlight kids have saved more than $120 million. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible, store-level spend controls and enable their kids to become investors. Kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending, giving and investing all in one app — with a 4.8 app store rating from 170,000 reviews.