Financially Inclined: How to budget
May 30, 2023
Season 4 | Episode 7

Financially Inclined: How to budget

Advice on how to create a plan for your money from a trusted friend.

Hey, Million Bazillionaires! Bridget and Ryan are busy working on the next season of “Million Bazillion.” Meanwhile, they think older listeners would really like Marketplace’s newest podcast, “Financially Inclined.” Each week, host Yanely Espinal shares real-life money lessons for young people. In this episode, she gets into the basics of budgeting and how to make your own plan for saving and spending. Plus, meet a professional financial hype woman!

We’ll be back in your feeds later this year. Until then, if you’ve got a money joke or a money tip you want to share with Ryan, Bridget and the “Million Bazillion” team, send it our way using this form.

The team

Ryan Perez Ryan Perez
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Sanden Totten Editor
Chris Julin Sound designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer

