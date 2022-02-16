Your word of the day: “boomflation”
With inflation on the rise and a boom in demand, the Federal Reserve may move faster to increase interest rates.
Segments From this episode
Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a "boomflation" economy.
The monthly gauge rose 3.8%, showing that Americans are eager to shop despite inflation. It could further push the Fed to hike rates.
Americans are buying a whole lot of furniture
Home furnishing sales went up 7.2% month over month in January, but why are people buying so much furniture?
As U.S. and China bicker over flights, the market "is dead"
The two countries canceled 44 flights, tit-for-tat style, in January. But few people are flying between the U.S. and China anyway.
Iowa concert venue operator persisted through pandemic with help of SBA and other allies
Tobi Parks' xBk was open only six months before the pandemic hit. A federal grant helped it weather COVID.
Workers are hanging up business casual for business comfort, Stitch Fix CEO says
"We hear about two-thirds of our consumers saying they're ready to swap out clothes," Elizabeth Spaulding says.
More states are requiring high schoolers to complete financial aid application
Applications for federal aid for college have decreased, so schools and states are looking at ways to get more grants into students' hands.
Music from the episode
Dirty Sneakers - Instrumental Substantial
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer