Your coronavirus questions, answered

Mar 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Your coronavirus questions, answered
Mar 13, 2020

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Questions like where the Fed's $1.5 trillion went, how algorithmic trading is affecting volatility and what numbers to watch as we prepare for a recession.

Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Hearts Blackbird Blackbird
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
