Mar 13, 2020
Your coronavirus questions, answered
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Questions like where the Fed's $1.5 trillion went, how algorithmic trading is affecting volatility and what numbers to watch as we prepare for a recession.
Music from the episode
Pink + White Frank Ocean
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Hearts Blackbird Blackbird
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.