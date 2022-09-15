Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Your call is very important to the IRS
Sep 15, 2022

Your call is very important to the IRS

The IRS will hire 5,000 reps to ease taxpayer wait times. Plus: retail sales, corn farming, and the U.K.'s shift away from cash.

Segments From this episode

Retail sales rose a smidgen in August, but some see warning signs

by Samantha Fields
Sep 15, 2022
Sales rose 0.3% last month, but there are signs some consumers are pulling back on big-ticket items, excluding cars.
In August, retail sales rose by 0.3%. Some of that was likely due to consumers stocking up on back-to-school items.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Arizona grapples with balancing growth and a limited water supply

by Megan Myscofski
Sep 15, 2022
On of the state's major sources of water, the Colorado River, has fallen to historic lows.
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it.
Megan Myscofski/Arizona Public Media
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

