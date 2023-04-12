The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

You take the good, you take the bad …
Apr 12, 2023

You take the good, you take the bad …

According to March's CPI, grocery items like eggs dropped 10% and fruits and vegetables eased back 1.3% in the past year. But overall food and beverage prices were up more than 8%. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
You take them both and you get the current state of inflation. We'll dig into what's up and what's down today.

Grocery inflation cools while restaurant prices continue to rise

by Samantha Fields
Apr 12, 2023
Because a restaurant tab pays for more than just the food on the table.
Rising wages are the main reason restaurants are increasing prices. Many eateries have boosted pay, hoping to attract and retain staff.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Career prospects suffer after bouts of mental illness, research shows

by Matt Levin
Apr 12, 2023
For younger workers, an episode of depression is linked to 24% lower earnings more than a decade later.
More companies are taking mental health seriously, and not just because it's the right thing to do. "There is always a business part of it, for attraction, retention, absenteeism, presenteeism," said Tina Thornton of Nationwide Insurance.
Nenad Cavoski/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

